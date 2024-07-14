Baltimore Caribbean Festival Tings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s Caribbean Carnival is known to be an annual, vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture.

This year was no different. Costumes dripping with island vibes were in abundance over the weekend at Druid Hill Park.

The heart of the event, the 3-mile parade, features flat-bed trucks with giant speakers blasting a whole range of tunes from the West Indies—soca, calypso, and reggae.

Each float, flooded with masqueraders featured in the parade, is in tandem with its own group of dancers.

These dancers are moving in unison according to a specific theme, as the parade itself is a competition. They are judged on creativity, costumes, and charisma.

