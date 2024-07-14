Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Caribbean Festival Tings

Caribbean Carnival-69.jpg
WMAR
Scenes from Baltimore's Caribbean Carnival Parade
Caribbean Carnival-69.jpg
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jul 14, 2024

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s Caribbean Carnival is known to be an annual, vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture.

This year was no different. Costumes dripping with island vibes were in abundance over the weekend at Druid Hill Park.

The heart of the event, the 3-mile parade, features flat-bed trucks with giant speakers blasting a whole range of tunes from the West Indies—soca, calypso, and reggae. 

Each float, flooded with masqueraders featured in the parade, is in tandem with its own group of dancers.

These dancers are moving in unison according to a specific theme, as the parade itself is a competition. They are judged on creativity, costumes, and charisma.

Check our photo gallery of the amazing Caribbean festival here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices