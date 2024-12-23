Baltimore caregiver sentenced after assaulting intellectually disabled man

BALTIMORE — A caregiver in Baltimore has been sentenced after assaulting an intellectually disabled man in April.

Omubo Micah, 55, was sentenced to five years suspended in favor of four years of supervised probation.

He's also been ordered to complete an anger management program and prohibited from working for any healthcare provider who receives state or federal funds.

Back in April, a neighbor reviewed security camera footage and discovered something shocking.

It showed an intellectually disabled man coming out of the house and tossing a chicken bone into the neighbor's yard. Micah, the victim's caregiver, comes up from behind, grabs him by the shirt and throws him inside.

Micah also hit the victim in the head and threw multiple punches at him.