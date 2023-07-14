Baltimore calls for limited water use

PARKVILLE, Md. — Mindful of conservation, Bernadine Coates, tries to only water her plot here at Dewees Park City Farms Garden when she has to.

“I try to water when it looks really dry like today and it’s been hot,” said Coates, “but for the most part, you don’t have to water an awful lot.”

Using only the water that’s essential is far more important now after a fire on Thursday knocked out the Cromwell Pumping Station near the Loch Raven Reservoir.

To limit any unnecessary strain on the drinking water system for now, Baltimore City is calling on its residents to voluntarily cut back on the water they use.

“Folks are going to be onsite again today,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, “We’re going to be working with electricians and everybody to see when and how quickly they’re able to repair it and get it back up."

Sure enough, we found local and state crews arriving at the scene on Friday working to get a pair of damaged pumps back on line.

Baltimore’s system provides water to 1.8 million customers in the city, as well as Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties.

The city is calling on people to use common sense, packing dishwashers and washing machines full, fixing leaky hoses and cutting down on washing their cars or watering their lawns and gardens for the time being, depending upon their needs.

“Pick whatever you need for the day and help feed your family,” explained Coates as she watered her plants, “I share most of the food that I grow with neighbors and family members.”

Normal water use for drinking, cooking and cleaning are not impacted by the call for voluntary restraint.