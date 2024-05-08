'Baltimore by Baltimore' festival returns to the Inner Harbor for its third year

BALTIMORE — 'Baltimore by Baltimore' music and makers festival returns to the Inner Harbor for its third year.

It kicks off on June 1st, with producer Maya Gilmore and the theme “Baltimore’s in the House,” to celebrate of 40 years of House music in Baltimore.

“I’m thrilled to be starting this year’s season out with a bang with our celebration of House music in Charm City,” said Gilmore. “Baltimore has a huge House music scene and I’m excited to be a part of amplifying it even more this year at Baltimore by Baltimore.”

The event is held every first Saturday from June 1st through October 5th at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater.

The series of five all-day festivals run from noon to 8 p.m. and feature local musicians, artists, foods, and creatives that showcase the diverse community of Baltimore.

“We’re incredibly excited to shine a spotlight and continue to amplify the amazing talent of Baltimore,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

Here's a look at the lineup for this year:

June 1: Produced by Maya Gilmore, multimedia producer, filmmaker and entrepreneur, the first festival will celebrate 40 years of House music in Charm City with, “Baltimore’s in the House.”

July 6: Produced by Baltimore-based clawhammer banjoist, Brad Kolodner, the festival will be a celebration of Baltimore’s vibrant acoustic roots music soundscape featuring fiddles and banjos, songwriters, instrumentalists and percussive dance along with square dancing.

Aug. 10: Produced by John Tyler, Founder of Baltimore’s Love Groove Festival, the festival is called “Groove in the City” and will focus on showcasing young performing and visual artists.

Sept. 7: Produced by CJay Philip of Dance and Bmore, the focus will be on intergenerational dance across Baltimore.

Oct. 5: Produced by Black Girls Vote and Baltimore Votes, the final festival is called “The Vibe is Vote.”

The 'Baltimore by Baltimore' festival series is free and open to the public. You can find more information about the events here.