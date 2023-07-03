Baltimore by Baltimore festival returns to Inner Harbor

Watch Now
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore by Baltimore festival returned to the Inner Harbor this weekend.

The festival series spotlights black artists in the city, featuring the best musicians, food vendors, crafters, and other artists.

This weekend's theme was "The Black Baltimore Renaissance," and it centered on youth voices from groups like Baltimore Youth Arts.

Part of their mission is to help incarcerated youth turn their lives around.

"I joined BYA earlier last year when I was incarcerated, and since then they have helped me get my life together and make better life choices," said BYA member Bryce Barrett. "I haven’t been locked up since early 2022, and since I’ve been home, I haven’t violated probation; I stuck to court orders, and I’ve been doing better since I joined BYA. They've helped me a lot."

BYA runs programs throughout the year for young people aged 14 to 25.

The next Baltimore by Baltimore festival is August 5th and will be focused on Latin heritage.

