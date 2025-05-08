Baltimore businessman announces his intent to seek office

A prominent Baltimore businessman is entering the race for Maryland governor.

Ed Hale, who grew up in East Baltimore, owns the Baltimore Blast and is a longtime city banker.

He plans to make it official in the coming weeks.

Hale recently decided against moving to New Hampshire to stay in Maryland and pursue the governorship.

The Democrat says he's concerned about the state's economic development and wants to make Maryland more competitive with neighboring states.

If elected, Hale says he would focus on making Maryland more business-friendly, reforming juvenile justice, and addressing budget shortfalls without raising taxes.

He plans to file his campaign paperwork within the next two weeks.

Republican John Myrick is the only candidate to officially file paperwork with the board of elections.

He is from Prince George's County, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserves, and a former Harford County sheriff's deputy.

The Maryland gubernatorial election is next November.