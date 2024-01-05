Baltimore businesses place bets with Pittsburgh counterparts over football game

BALTIMORE — With the Ravens facing off against the Steelers Saturday evening, there are some friendly bets being placed between some Baltimore and Pittsburgh businesses.

Pickett Brewing Company is just down the street from M&T Bank Stadium. They've promised on social media to send crabcakes to Pittsburgh's Allegheny City Brewing, if the Ravens lose.

If Baltimore wins, Pickett Brewing will be getting a shipment of pierogies from Allegheny City.

Meanwhile, The Charmery ice cream shop just released a flavor called "Play Like a Raven." It's blueberry cheesecake ice cream with white chocolate chips.

They're betting Pittsburgh-based Millie's Ice Cream that the Ravens will beat the Steelers. Millie's has debuted a flavor called "The Standard," in tribute to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

The ice-cream shop from the city that wins will give 10 percent of proceeds of both flavors, for the next two weeks, to the winning city's Boys & Girls Club.

Charmery owner David Alima said the Ravens are so dominant this year, he thinks the Boys & Girls Club of Baltimore can already spend that money.