BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Brainfest aims to make science fun for kids.

It took place Saturday at the Cherry Hill Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The free event is run by Johns Hopkins PhD students and alumni.

"Brainfest is an event for families with children of all ages that teaches them about the wonderful world of the nervous system," said Allison Taylor, co-director of Baltimore Brainfest.

There were activities and demonstrations by scientists.