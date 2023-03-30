Baltimore Brainfest hopes to "spread some neuroscience enthusiasm"

BALTIMORE — Learning doesn't have to stop over spring break, and a group of Johns Hopkins neuroscience students are inviting families to a free event that brings science to life.

The Baltimore Brainfest will offer free activities, arts and crafts, games, demonstrations led by scientists, and exhibits - all focused on our most complex and most mysterious organ - at the Cherry Hill Enoch Pratt Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1.

The goal is to "spread some neuroscience enthusiasm," said Isis Wyche, Brainfest co-director and a Johns Hopkins neuroscience Ph.D. student.

She helped organize the event in prior years, but Brainfest went on hiatus during COVID. Now Wyche, along with two fellow students (Allison Taylor and Blake Creighton), are hoping to bring back Brainfest as an annual event for local families.

Creighton didn't want to give away too much information about what will happen at Brainfest, noting he wants to keep some things as a surprise. He did say the tables set up will be aimed at everyone from young kids through adults.

"There are some things at this event that prior to my involvement with Brainfest, I had never experienced before up to this point in my life. We are very excited to bring these experiences and these activities to the Baltimore community, and we think people who attend are going to have a really good time."

Creighton said the only thing to bring is a "natural curiosity about the human body and the neurosystem."

And, if attendees are interested in continuing to learn more about neuroscience or any kind of research they see at Brainfest, volunteers can connect them with local resources and science programs. Creighton noted that the volunteers "are researchers and are experts in their topic" who volunteer "because they are very passionate about what they do..."

"We're hoping that this event will excite them about science in general; like, it's not going to be just brain science. So hopefully they can take that excitement and translate it to the classroom if they're whatever age level they're at, maybe it'll get them more engaged in their science courses."

More information is available here.

