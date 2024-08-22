Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore boy goes missing in Arizona cave

Tzion Maron sized.jpg
Courtesy: <b>Coconino County Sheriff's Office</b>
Tzion Maron, 8-year-old from Baltimore, went missing at the entrance of some caves with family in Flagstaff, AZ.
Tzion Maron sized.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — A young boy from Baltimore is missing in Arizona.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said 8-year-old Tzion Maron was last seen Wednesday night at the Lava River Caves.

Tzion reportedly became separated from his family near the cave entrance around 6:15pm pacific time.

Several search teams have since combed through the area with no signs of Tzion.

His mother, Rivka Maron, teaches at Bais Yaakov in Baltimore.

The school issued a statement which read in part, "Tzion Maron, son of beloved high school teacher, Mrs. Rivka Maron, is in need of Tefillos [prayers]. He was on a trip in Arizona with his family and has been missing since yesterday evening. Search efforts are underway."

For purposes of traditional Jewish prayer for those in need, Tzion's Hebrew name is Tzion ben Chaya Rivka.

A gathering to recite Psalms in prayer for his safe return has been scheduled Thursday at the synagogue Bais Haknesses Ohr HaChaim on Clarks Lane at 7:15pm.

If you have any information about Tzion's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

ABC15 News, our sister station in Phoenix, AZ contributed to this reporting.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices