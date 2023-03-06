Watch Now
Baltimore-based visual artist honors women's history month with solo exhibition

Posted at 11:34 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 11:34:29-05

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore-based visual artist created an exhibit to help celebrate Women's History Month.

It's called "The Black Queen In All Of Her Splendor And Glory," and it's the work of visual artist Anson Asaka.

"And basically it's about celebrating black women during women's history month. It's about recognizing and celebrating our women in all areas of life in entertainment, in law, in politics, in science, in every field that you can imagine," said Asaka.

Asaka's solo exhibition celebrates and honors the achievements of Black women.

The exhibit will be on display at the Katsea Gallery on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Towson until the end of the month.

