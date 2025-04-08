Baltimore artist takes home top prize in 4th annual Art of Racing competition

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore artist took home the top prize for the Art of Racing's fourth annual competition.

Artist Steve Luhn won $4,000 for his piece "Winning Colors" and will be featured on all Preakness 150 merchandise.

Bill Fink/WMAR

Sales from the Preakness merch will go towards building affordable housing and jobs in Park Heights.

Efforts that are a part of the renaissance of Park Heights.

"When you see places that most in my lifetime which were vacant houses or places where I lost friends or know people that were shot, and now you can new developments taking front, and that's what we want to see. We look forward to seeing the impact as we move forward with the renaissance of Park Heights," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Luhn was chosen from over 200 entries, creating a piece that captured the power, spirit, and essence of racing.