Baltimore announces dual fourth of July celebrations with fireworks and first-ever Cherry Hill drone show

WMAR
BALTIMORE — Baltimore is gearing up for a double celebration this Fourth of July.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced the city will host two major Independence Day events—the traditional Inner Harbor fireworks and a special celebration in Cherry Hill.

The Inner Harbor festivities begin at 6 PM, with fireworks starting at 9:30.

Meanwhile, the Cherry Hill Arts and Music Waterfront Festival will run from 10 AM to 10 PM at Middle Branch Park.

For the first time, the Cherry Hill celebration will include a drone show, also scheduled for 9:30 at night.

This year marks the festival's ninth anniversary with the theme "Still About Freedom."

The mayor emphasized both events have strong security plans in place.

