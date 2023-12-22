Baltimore a capella group, The Trills, performing during Chiefs halftime on Christmas

BALTIMORE — From Towson to Kansas City. Baltimore a capella group, The Trills, will be taking the stage during halftime at the Las Vegas Raiders v. Kansas City Chiefs game on Christmas day.

The group started when the members attended Towson University. They wanted to keep the music alive and decided to keep singing together after college.

"It's kind of bizarre. A lot of college groups just sing a capella in college and then they're done with that but we've been blessed to have the opportunity to keep this going for almost 5 years now," says member Will Damanka.

They perform in the area and have a big following on social media with nearly 4 million followers on TikTok.

They sang the national anthem at a Ravens game in December 2021.

"Those videos have been circulating for a while. The Kansas City Chiefs saw our social media posts and offered to fly us out and to do the same thing for them," says Damanka.

They'll be singing Christmas tunes on Monday.

Member Missy Melkonian says, "It's unbelievable. It really is. The fact that we get to perform at the reigning Superbowl champions stadium is crazy. I'm going to mention Taylor Swift, of course. The fact that she could possibly be there, obviously, is very exciting."

"Even talking about it gives me the chills. Obviously, she is an icon. We can't say enough about her. Even the opportunity to be in the same place at the same time is unbelievable."

If you've been living under a rock, Taylor Swift is dating Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and has attended several of his games.

You can check out The Trills past performances here.