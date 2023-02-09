Baltimore 4th grader organizes fundraiser to benefit Damar Hamlin charity

BALITMORE — One Baltimore fourth grader is proving you're never too young to make a difference in the world.

When Thomas Johnson Elementary and Middle School student Sofia Burgess got an idea for her school to wear their favorite jerseys before the Super Bowl, she wouldn't let it be just a daydream.

And when her teacher told her she'd have to email the principal herself, make flyers, and set up a charity fundraiser for it, she got right to work.

In just 10 hours, she had it all put together.

Sofia's tracker hopes her work is an inspiration to other kids.

"She definitely is a bright light and makes a positive impact on everyone she's around and so I want all kids to see that your not just a kid, you can make a big difference," said Katie Scotti, a teacher at Thomas Johnson Elementary and Middle School.

The charity Sofia picked is Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation.