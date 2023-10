BALTIMORE — Halloween is only three weeks away.

Did you know Baltimore is ranked the second most popular filming location in the U.S. for horror movies?

According to data collected by the folks at InsureMyTrip — 94 such movies have been shot in the area over the years.

Only Pittsburgh had more at 104.

Some of the scary flicks you may remember include the Blair Witch Project and Along Came a Spider.

Check out a full list of movies filmed in Maryland here.