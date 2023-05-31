Baltimore 10-Miler set to return to Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE — In just a few days the Baltimore 10 Miler returns to Druid Hill Park.

It's the 15th anniversary for the race, which goes from the Maryland Zoo, around Lake Montebello, and finishes back at the zoo.

The race starts at 7:00 a.m. and ends by 10:00 a.m.

The big change every year, who the charity chaser will be.

This year, it's not just one person.

"The Baltimore Police Department signal 13 charity chaser this year will feature four runners running as a relay. Corrigan Sports and the Baltimore 10 Miler will donate $1 for everybody that they pass,"

The Signal 13 Foundation is a nonprofit that helps Baltimore police personnel who suffer unexpected emergencies.

The race is set for June 3.