Ballot measures lowering property tax, reducing council size face opposition

BALTIMORE — Two ballot measures are facing opposition months before voters will make a decision.

One proposed by Renew Baltimore would lower Baltimore City's property tax rate from 2.248% to 1.2% over the next six years.

Opponents argue the tax rate lowering would lead to cuts of city services.

"The public safety as well as the safety of the first responders will be at significant risk. Cutting nearly half a billion dollars from our department leaving it gutted from day one," said Matthew Coster, President of Baltimore's Firefighters union.

The cut is 44% of the city's general fund.

Estimates from those against the measure say it would take 325,000 people moving to Baltimore to make up the difference in lost revenue.

Proponents of the measure say it will be offset by new homeowners and businesses moving into the city along with economic growth.

"When you have more people living in the city when you have more people paying into the system you can charge the lower rate and make the same money every year," said Ben Frederick from Renew Baltimore.

Baltimore City does have a much higher tax rate than surrounding areas.

A full percent higher than the next closest county.

Renew Baltimore compared Baltimore to Washington D.C. who lowered their taxes in 2000.

"Washington D.C's population goes up 12 percent meanwhile Baltimore City with no tax reform went down 12 percent," said Frederick.

The other ballot measure would reduce the size of the city council from 14 to 8.

Those for the measure argue the council has more members per resident than the surrounding areas.

Adding that cutting the council down would save money.

"To me is totally antithetical to what this city wants and what this city deserves which is high quality representation across all of our districts," said Zeke Cohen the District 1 city councilperson.

The ballot initiatives will be up for a vote in November.