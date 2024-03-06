Watch Now
Baltimore Police seek assistance locating kidnapped 4-year-old

Baltimore City Police
Posted at 8:08 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 20:21:13-05

BALTIMORE — Police are asking the public for assistance in locating 4-year-old Kaimir Rodgers.

According to police, he was taken from his family's home in the 1900 block of Ruxton Avenue on Tuesday, March 5 in West Baltimore.

In a video, the child was seen in a white T-shirt being carried by a person wearing light gray sweatpants, a dark gray hoodie, and pink sneakers.

Two other people were with this person, one dressed in all black, and the other is seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, dark gray pants, and a black ski mask.

If you have any information on Rodgers' whereabouts, or who took him, call 911 or detectives at 410-396-2477.

