Back to school traffic without the Key Bridge: Plan for longer rush hour commutes

BALTIMORE — Labor Day is quickly approaching and that means Baltimore area schools are returning from summer vacation.

Normally traffic tends to lessen with schools out of session.

So now with the new school year getting underway, traffic volume is expected to pick back up.

Back to school travel is expected to be significantly different than in previous years.

That's because the I-695 Key Bridge is no longer standing, causing many to change their routes to work and school.

As result many are facing longer or delayed travel times, especially during morning and afternoon rush hour.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is out with a new campaign to help drivers plan ahead, specifically when traveling on I-95 & I-895.

According to MTA, the heaviest commute times on the southbound side is Monday-Thursday from 6 to 10am and 4-6pm. Busy hours slightly change on Fridays from 7 to 9am and 2 to 6pm.

As for the northbound side, traffic gets more backed up Monday-Thursday from 2-7pm and Fridays from noon to 7pm.

