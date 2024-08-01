Back-to-school savings with Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week

Watch Now
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Marylanders looking to get some clothes shopping done before the new school year will have their chance at saving some money beginning August 11.

That's the start of Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.

Any piece of clothing or shoes costing less than $100 can be purchased without having to pay 6 percent state sales tax.

The good news is there are no limits on how many you can buy, as long as it's paid for in one transaction.

But that's not all, the first $40 towards a new backpack can also be bought sales-tax free.

The savings last until August 17.

