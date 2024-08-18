Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Back-to-back events for back-to-school

School supplies collection drive hosted by AAA
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Philippe Giraud
<p>SNAPSHOT OF THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR (Photo by Philippe Giraud/Sygma via Getty Images)</p>
School supplies collection drive hosted by AAA
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — With classes getting ready to be back in session, WMAR stopped by two Back to School events helping children prepare for the upcoming school year.

On Saturday, the local non-profit Tuerk House had a block party giving away school supplies, free haircuts, and food.

This was the fifth year of the nonprofit hosting the event. Organizers say that the purpose of events like these is to make sure no one in the community is forgotten about.

"The community is here. We've been here. These families have been part of our lives and vice versa. So, it's fun to get back. It's fun to do everything we are doing today, but it's about dignity. Students going back to school with no backpack, no haircut—that's a stigma they're going to deal with. So, we want to mitigate and have it be fun," said Chris Maynard.

Maynard continued, "We know everyone, even not behind our door, is going through a lot. We talk about giving backpacks and food. Well, that's money saved, perhaps, that they don’t have to use at the store. So, maybe their grocery bill isn't as bad this week. There's some dignity in a full fridge."

The event also had games, a DJ, and a dance competition.

On Sunday, it was all about giving students the hands up during the Ashland Community Development Corporation’s annual Back to School Festival.

The event took place at Church Square Shopping Center. There, kids earned their school supplies through academic-related challenges.

After completing the challenge, kids can pick up school items like backpacks, binders, notebooks, and calculators.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices