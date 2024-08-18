Back-to-back events for back-to-school

BALTIMORE — With classes getting ready to be back in session, WMAR stopped by two Back to School events helping children prepare for the upcoming school year.

On Saturday, the local non-profit Tuerk House had a block party giving away school supplies, free haircuts, and food.

This was the fifth year of the nonprofit hosting the event. Organizers say that the purpose of events like these is to make sure no one in the community is forgotten about.

"The community is here. We've been here. These families have been part of our lives and vice versa. So, it's fun to get back. It's fun to do everything we are doing today, but it's about dignity. Students going back to school with no backpack, no haircut—that's a stigma they're going to deal with. So, we want to mitigate and have it be fun," said Chris Maynard.

Maynard continued, "We know everyone, even not behind our door, is going through a lot. We talk about giving backpacks and food. Well, that's money saved, perhaps, that they don’t have to use at the store. So, maybe their grocery bill isn't as bad this week. There's some dignity in a full fridge."

The event also had games, a DJ, and a dance competition.

On Sunday, it was all about giving students the hands up during the Ashland Community Development Corporation’s annual Back to School Festival.

The event took place at Church Square Shopping Center. There, kids earned their school supplies through academic-related challenges.

After completing the challenge, kids can pick up school items like backpacks, binders, notebooks, and calculators.