Baby girl dies on New Year's Eve after suffering skull fracture, mother charged with murder

ABERDEEN, Md. — A mother faces murder charges for the death of her infant daughter on New Year's Eve

It all happened December 29 when a 5 ½-month-old girl arrived at John’s Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Doctors discovered the baby suffered multiple skull fractures, brain bleeds, and a fractured leg.

She died two days later on December 31.

Investigators learned the child lived on Mayberry Drive in Aberdeen.

Detectives believe her mother, 32-year-old Maya Dennis, had sole care and custody.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said multiple potential witnesses and suspects provided "inconsistent accounts" of how the baby got hurt.

According to deputies, Dennis was interviewed, and allegedly "made statements indicating she was responsible."

Dennis was taken into custody and is being held pending a January 2 bail hearing.

Harford County Sheriff's Office Maya Dennis



Court records show Dennis is already scheduled to go on trial March 3 for an unrelated misdemeanor theft charge.

She's also been charged twice in the past for assault, in 2011 and 2012. Both cases were placed on the inactive stet docket.

Anyone with information about this latest incident is asked to call Detective K. Smith at 443-409-3576.