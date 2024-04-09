Baby born during solar eclipse in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — What are the chances of having a baby during the solar eclipse?

It happened to one local couple, Yoni and Dayra Paniagua of Glen Burnie.

They were very surprised to learn that their baby was going to be born right as the eclipse was happening.

Baby Victoria, who has two older siblings, was expected to arrive April 28 but came several weeks early.

She was born at UM Baltimore-Washington Medical Center, at 3:37 p.m. - during the height of the eclipse.

Her parents originally thought Dayra would be induced earlier in the day.

Yoni said:

We were so excited and we thought it was going to be earlier, her birth, but we found out it was right in the middle of the eclipse. So we missed the eclipse.

The couple said some of their friends thought it might be dangerous for them to even leave the house during the eclipse, but they lauged it off.

Meanwhile, the Paniaguas were hearing the commotion going on outside during the eclipse, as hospital staff raced to watch the darkening sky.

Of course, Victoria's parents had something a little more important to focus on.

Dayra said in Spanish (with Yoni translating):

Looking through the window, it was getting darker, but with all the pain, I was more excited to see the face of my beautiful baby.

Yoni joked they might need to get some eclipse-themed decorations to celebrate Victoria's birth.