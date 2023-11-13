Watch Now
B-Spirit Youth Program celebrates 30 years of helping young people in Baltimore

Posted at 11:37 PM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 23:37:42-05

BALTIMORE — B-Spirit is changing the lives of young people in Baltimore.

The youth program offers tutoring, mentoring, and conflict resolution.

The organization, in the Park Heights community, celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday.

"When you start to invest in the youth, you can change the future prospects for that particular neighborhood. And B-Spirit has done just that. The kids are well mannered. They know how to carry themselves. They have social skills. They have general knowledge that you need to survive on an every day basis," said one attendee.

Thanksgiving dinner was served at the celebration.

