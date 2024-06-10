B&O Railroad Museum receives half-million dollar grant from Bank of America

The City's B&O Railroad Museum just got a big boost to its renovation plans.

The Bank of America on Monday announced a $500,000 grant to support the museum's plan to restore the South Car Works building in the museum.

Courtesy: B&O Railroad Museum Check presentation to B&O Railroad Museum from Bank of America

The restoration plan will reconfigure the museum's layout, with the entrance to be at the South Car Works building, create community-accessible spaces, an amphitheater, and a street-facing cafe, among other changes.

"We are excited to support a project that will upgrade a respected anchor institution in Southwest Baltimore, while also spurring economic development and further investment in our local community," says Janet Currie, the Bank of America Greater Maryland President.

The museum is hoping the renovations will be completed in time for the 200th anniversary of American railroading in 2027.