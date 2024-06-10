Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

B&O Railroad Museum receives half-million dollar grant from Bank of America

B&O Railroad Museum
Courtesy: B&amp;O Railroad Museum
A child looks at a miniature of Camden Yards in an exhibit showing trains in Baltimore at the B&amp;O Railroad Museum.
B&O Railroad Museum
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 10, 2024

The City's B&O Railroad Museum just got a big boost to its renovation plans.

The Bank of America on Monday announced a $500,000 grant to support the museum's plan to restore the South Car Works building in the museum.

BO BofA 5.24-6851.jpg
Check presentation to B&O Railroad Museum from Bank of America

The restoration plan will reconfigure the museum's layout, with the entrance to be at the South Car Works building, create community-accessible spaces, an amphitheater, and a street-facing cafe, among other changes.

"We are excited to support a project that will upgrade a respected anchor institution in Southwest Baltimore, while also spurring economic development and further investment in our local community," says Janet Currie, the Bank of America Greater Maryland President.

The museum is hoping the renovations will be completed in time for the 200th anniversary of American railroading in 2027.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices