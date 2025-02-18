B&O Railroad Museum kicks off restoration of American Freedom Train No. 1

BALTIMORE — A piece of Americana is being restored right here in Baltimore.

The American Freedom Train locomotive is getting a cosmetic makeover at the B&O Railroad Musuem.

The A.F.T. No. 1 was among three steam locomotives used in 1975 and 1976 during the country’s bicentennial celebration. The train went throughout the country, pulling a traveling museum with more than 500 artifacts that are a part of American history and culture.

Among them: George Washington’s copy of the Constitution, the original Louisiana Purchase, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s robes and pulpit, and Judy Garland's dress from “The Wizard of Oz.”

“The significance of these freedom trains was not only to celebrate the important role of railroading in the development of this country,” says Jonathan Goldman, chief curator, B&O Railroad Museum, “but also to sort of celebrate America and bring these historic objects to the people rather than asking the people to come to a museum.”

More than 30,000 people watched online as the locomotive was pulled from the museum’s railyard to the restoration shop. It’s the last of the three American Freedom Train locomotives in existence.

“The American Freedom Train represents a sort of cultural moment when the country really came together to celebrate in a couple different ways,” Goldman says. “And this was one of the important ways that our nation chose to celebrate itself for its 200th anniversary, so I think it’s important to preserve that.”

Work on the train is expected to be completed in time for America’s 250th birthday celebration next year.