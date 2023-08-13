B&O Railroad Museum hosts a back-to-school celebration for military families

BALTIMORE — It can be tough this time of year for military families with deployments and changes in station. CSX and Operation Homefront want to help.

Saturday, they hosted a back-to-school celebration for hundreds of local military families at the historic B&O Railroad Museum.

A locomotive pulled unto the station loaded with backpacks full of school supplies.

“We just brought the kids out to the back-to-school event so that they could see the trains, get school supplies, and just have an afternoon out,” said one parent in attendance.

Kids got to enjoy activities, train rides, and more.