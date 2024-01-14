B&O Railroad Museum announces full schedule for B&O Unlocked Series

Get ready to take a literal step into history.

The B&O Railroad Museum has officially announced the schedule for the B&O Unlocked series.

During the series, guests will be given access to 12 historic locomotives and railcars that have not been opened in the past.

"We are excited to open these locomotives and cars for the first time for guests to experience and immerse themselves” said Kris Hoellen, Executive Director of the B&O Railroad Museum. “This is a true behind-the-scenes opportunity and we are proud as an institution to make our collection even more accessible”.

The series will begin in January and will run through December.

Here is the full schedule:

B&O No. CE-15 Tunnel Clearance Car: January 10, 13, and 14

MARC No. 7100: February 14, 17, and 18

SEH No. 4 “St. Elizabeth”: March 13, 16, and 17

B&O No. 908 “John T. Collinson” Office Car: April 10, 13, 14

PEPCO No. 43: May 8, 11, 12

B&O No. 1961 Speedliner/BUDD Car: June 12, 15, and 16

B&O No. C-1775 Wooden Bobber Caboose: July 10, 13, and 14

B&O No. 7701 “Dreamland Sleeper”: August 14, 17, and 18

PM No. 11 Diesel Switcher: September 11, 14, and 15

B&O No. 1083 Pullman Diner: October 9, 12, and 13

DOMINO NO. 50 “SWEET TOOT” SWITCHER: November 6, 9, and 10

B&O NO. 4500 “MIKADO” in December

To learn more about the series, click here.