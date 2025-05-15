B&O Railroad breaks ground on expansion

BALTIMORE — The B&O Railroad Museum, the birthplace of American railroading, is breaking ground for a $38 million campus transformation.

City leaders, the museum’s board members and representatives from CSX Railroad were on hand for the ceremony Wednesday.

The new expansion will create an amphitheater and free public garden, as well as a new innovation hall, expanded research center and more classrooms to serve students on field trips.

The Southwest Baltimore museum is housed in the Mount Clare Station, which was built in 1851. It has the oldest and most comprehensive collection of trains and railroad artifacts in the Western Hemisphere. The property also contains the first mile of commercial tracks built in the U.S.

The expansion project will be completed in 2027, in time for the 200th anniversary celebration of the American railroad.