BALTIMORE — A man whose remains were discovered more than one year ago in West Baltimore, was murdered.

An autopsy confirmed the man was stabbed to death.

His body was located September 5, 2023 in the 800 block of N. Fremont Avenue.

Now detectives need help identifying him.

On Tuesday investigators released this sketch in hopes of getting some leads.

Anyone with information can call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.