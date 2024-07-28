Authorities search for missing 6-year-old Fawzan Hassan

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy last seen Saturday afternoon while in Bohrer Park.

Authorities say Fawzan Hassan is non-verbal autistic. He was last seen around 3 p.m., reportedly wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

Search teams have worked overnight in the search for the child and have deployed drones with the assistance of the Maryland National Capital Police.

Police are urging residents in the area to check around their property, including under porches and decks, swimming pools, outbuildings, unlocked cars, and nearby playgrounds. Additionally, please review any home surveillance videos.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fawzan Hassan is asked to call 911.

Police advise that when engaging with a non-verbal autistic child, it is essential to approach them calmly and slowly. "Avoid making sudden movements or loud noises that might startle them. Speak gently and reassuringly, even if the child does not respond verbally."

They continue stating "non-verbal autistic children might not respond to their name, so try to use other cues, such as visual signals or familiar objects, to get their attention. Most importantly, ensure the child’s safety and wait for police arrival."