August 16 marks one year since the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law.

Senator Chris Van Hollen joined health and climate groups to mark the anniversary a day early.

The bill included the largest climate preservation investment in U. S. history and has helped lower prescription prices for millions of Americans.

That includes Larry Zarzekee, who says saving money means he can spend more time with his grandchildren.

"I won't be stressed trying to figure out where to take from one area and give to another. I will, I won't have to worry as much about should I heat my little place? Should I get something to eat, which brings up healthcare issues? Or should I skip a prescription?" Zarzekee said.

The plan also put more money into domestic energy manufacturing, including increasing more access to at-home solar panels.