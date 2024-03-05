Audit: Maryland State Police insufficiently reviews Handgun Qualification Licenses, firearm registrations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new legislative audit is critical of how Maryland State Police (DSP) handles applications for Handgun Qualification Licenses (HQL) and firearm registrations.

The report accuses the agency of failing to conduct sufficient quality control (QC) reviews, leading to improperly tracked results.

According to auditors, departmental policy requires such reviews to be completed monthly. They're also supposed to be done by someone independent of the licensing process.

Neither rule was followed in this case, claim the auditors.

"For example, DSP conducted QC reviews for 3.1 percent of the 372,277 firearm registration applications approved from May 2018 through May 2022, instead of 10 percent as required by DSP policy," wrote the auditors. "Of the firearm registration QC reviews performed, 15 percent identified errors, such as background check discrepancies or data entry errors."

Auditors say they soon learned the agency changed their policy in December 2021, reducing the required number of application reviews from 10 to one percent.

Departmental management told auditors the change was made in order to process a drastic increase applications.

"Our test of QC reviews for 10 HQL applications disclosed that 7 of these reviews were performed from 63 to 227 days after processing,"auditors wrote. "In addition, according to DSP records as of September 2022, the 11,554 QC reviews performed for firearm registrations during the period from May 2018 through May 2022 were conducted an average of 230 days (up to 514 days) after the application was processed."

The audit also revealed State Police didn't have a comprehensive process ensuring the accuracy of critical firearm registration data.

Records between May 2018 and May 2022 show 372,300 firearm registration applications were approved.

Applications are first submitted electronically through the State Police Licensing Portal, and then if approved, into a database called MAFSS.

"MAFSS disclosed approximately 600 instances in which the firearm serial numbers in the Licensing Portal and MAFSS were different," the audit disclosed. "Additionally, the data related to approximately 15,100 firearms, which were transferred to the applicant prior to June 2022, had not been entered into MAFSS as of September 2022."



