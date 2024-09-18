Audit flags Baltimore City Liquor Board over violations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A state audit reveals some issues within Baltimore City's Liquor Board.

In 2023 the board issued 1,138 alcoholic beverage and adult entertainment licenses, raking in $2.7 million as recently as fiscal year 2022.

The audit found the board often failed to maintain inspection reports.

At one point auditors discovered the board hadn't kept documentation of reviews since December 2020.

This led to questions whether accurate information was being entered into the board's inspection database.

Auditors randomly selected 30 inspections recorded in the database, finding only two didn't have original corresponding records.

Another concern raised was the lack of annual inspections at licensed establishments.

According to the audit, 270 locations were allowed to operate in 2023 without a single inspection.

Inspections are conducted to verify licensed establishments are purchasing alcohol from a distributor, and following City Health Department standards, such as clean and operable kitchens and bathrooms.

While state law doesn't specify how often inspections should occur, the board aims for each location to be inspected at least once per year.

The audit also flagged the board for ignoring it's own policy requiring employees to file annual Financial Disclosure and Conflicts of Interest questionnaires.

Between fiscal years 2020 through 2022, there were 20 employees and 3 commissioners on the board who didn't submit questionnaires.

The Policy is meant to ensure employees and commissioners do not have direct or indirect conflicts of interest at places overseen by the liquor board.

This was the state's fourth audit of the liquor board.

Auditors previously highlighted 24 violations. All but four have been corrected.

Prior infractions included failure to follow-up on inspection violations and 311 complaints.

Board Chairman Albert Matricciani Jr. wrote a letter to auditors in response to their latest findings.

"The BLLC reconstituted its operating policies and procedures, restructured personnel within its inspection and administrative divisions, and instituted management practices to increase transparency and compliance with the law and internal Standard Operating Procedures."

Matricciani added COVID-19 played a role in the board's inability to find solutions to some of the concerns raised in the audit.