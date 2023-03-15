Audit: BPD's delayed forensics testing negatively impacting court cases

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department's forensic lab faces a backlog in analyzing and testing critical evidence, according to a newly released audit.

On Wednesday the audit was presented to the Baltimore City Board of Estimates.

Auditors placed blame on the City's Bureau of Procurement, and their lengthy process to obtain vital laboratory products and maintain agreements with vendors.

The issues negatively impacted the police department's ability to receive, process, and issue lab results in a timely manner.

This in turn causes evidence to not be ready for court trials, jeopardizing cases.

The audit highlights a significant increase in case backlog last year.

That's noted in one instance where Baltimore Police borrowed supplies from another agency to continue forensic operations.

Several corrective recommendations were made to avoid similar problems in the future.

The full audit can be read here.