Attorney General's Office investigates a use-of-force incident in Anne Arundel County

GAMBRILLS, Md. — An independent investigation has been opened for one Anne Arundel County Police officer stemming from the use of force in an October incident.

On October 29, Anne Arundel County officers responded to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills for a report of two men in a vehicle with guns and drugs.

According to the report, when officers arrived at the scene, they ordered both men to get out of the car to investigate. The report continues that the first individual complied and was placed in handcuffs. The second man initially complied; however, when an officer attempted to handcuff him, he stood up and ran, hitting one officer and knocking off his body-worn camera.

After pursuing the individual and ordering him to stop, Corporal A. Stallings fired his Taser, striking the man. The man fell to the ground, hitting his head.

According to the release, officers rendered medical aid and requested emergency medical services. The man was taken to a local hospital and later to an area trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.

The Attorney General’s Office says that they are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

Officers on the scene were equipped with body-worn cameras, which recorded the incident. The IID will generally release body camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 business days are necessary.

Corporal Stallings has worked on the force for ten years.