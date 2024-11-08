Attorney General's Office asks victims of racist text messages to come forward

The Office of the Attorney General is asking victims of racist text messages to come forward.

Officials say there have been multiple reports of racist text messages sent to Black Marylanders from an unknown sender or senders.

Citizens are reporting text messages saying: 'Board a bus to be transported to a plantation to work as a slave.'

According to the AG's Office, the text messages seem to be part of a nationwide campaign targeting Black people following the election.

Some of the recipients were school-aged and college students.

“These messages are horrific, unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. If you have been sent one of these texts, I am asking for you to please come forward and report it,” said Attorney General Brown. “I am committed to protecting the rights of all Marylanders. There is no home for hate in Maryland.”

If you are a victim of these text messages, you can fill out thisform.

The AG's Office is asking victims to report these incidents to ensure that the messages are tracked and evaluated by the Civil Rights Division.