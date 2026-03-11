Attorney General Brown sues Trump Administration over data collection

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, along with a coalition of other states, filed another lawsuit against the Trump administration Wednesday.

This lawsuit challenges the administration's demand for specific data from institutions of higher education.

“This mandate puts Maryland’s colleges and universities in an impossible position — face the threat of federal penalties, or comply with vague, rushed rules, and risk exposing sensitive student data to a federal government that has already shown it will weaponize that information,” said Maryland Attorney General Brown. “We are going to court to protect Maryland students’ personal information and stand with Maryland colleges and universities in resisting these unreasonable and unlawful reporting requirements.”

Other states joining the lawsuit include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington.

You can read the full complaint here:

Student Data Privacy Lawsuit - Complaint

This is the 58th case Maryland has filed or joined against the Trump administration since January 20, 2025. Find more information about the cases here: