Attention: Would the winner of a $1 million lottery ticket in Bel Air please standup!

BALTIMORE — Another search for a mystery millionaire.

On Tuesday December, 10 some lucky person struck it big playing Mega Millions in Bel Air.

The winning ticket was sold at the Wawa at 709 Belair Road.

With that, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached $670 million.

The next big drawing is Friday the 13th. Who would've thought that date could potentially be lucky?

As for the unidentified newly crowned Bel Air millionaire, they have 182 days to come forward and claim their prize.

Here are the winning numbers ...12...14...26...48...and 52.