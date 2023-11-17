Attempted sexual assault on trail in Owings Mills

Women attacked while walking along isolated paths in urban forests.

“I enjoy coming with other people, but I will come by myself,” said Shelley Hendler of Reisterstown, “I wasn’t aware of any incidents here.”

It has happened again, this time along the Red Run Valley Stream Trail in Owings Mills just after eight o’clock in the morning on Thursday.

“When our officers got there, the survivor indicated that someone along the trail tried to assault her sexually,” said Joy Stewart of the Baltimore County Police Department,

“We’re talking about a black male between the ages of 18 and 25 who stands about 5’ 7’’ to 5’ 9’’, again, with a thin build.”

While police say they’ve stepped up patrols along the trail, some of those who regularly use it appear to be shaken by word of the attempted attack.

“Eight o’clock in the morning? Who would have thought,” said Debbie Bannister of Owings Mills, “I could understand if it were dusk, but not…”

“Not daylight,” added a friend accompanying her on a walk.

For now, police are asking people who use the trail to remain vigilant, beware of their surroundings and to use the buddy system for their own protection.

Cautionary advice at a time when those who enjoy such public spaces must be concerned with becoming prey.

“I came out to meet my friend here, and it’s just beautiful, and I would think about coming on my own, but now, maybe not so much,” said Sarah Shapiro of Pikesville.

Police are asking those who live or work in the area to check their security cameras for any images they may have captured of the suspect on Thursday morning, and if you have any information, which could help, you’re asked to call 410-307-2020.