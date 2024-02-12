Attempted murder suspect arrested at BWI airport

Watch Now
Posted at 4:02 PM, Feb 12, 2024
BALTIMORE — Maryland Transportation Authority Police Officers (MDTA) arrested a Hagerstown man wanted on attempted murder charges at BWI.

On February 11, at 10:00 a.m., MDTA officers received word an attempted murder suspect may be traveling to the airport.

After investigating, a suspect vehicle was identified.

Officers located the vehicle and identified the driver as 34-year-old Zachary A. Butler.

Police say he was wanted on an open warrant through the West Virginia State Police for charges including murder, burglary, and domestic assault.

He was taken into custody without incident.

