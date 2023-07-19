Attempted murder charges dropped against woman involved in Annapolis shootout

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A woman in Annapolis has been arrested and charged after firing back at a group of people during a shootout.

Dimitria Weston, 29, has been charged with attempted first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and handgun on person.

This all happened on June 15, around 11:55 p.m., when officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Tyler Avenue area.

Police say when they arrived, they found Nelson Poston, 20, on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

After reviewing footage of the area, detectives saw Poston and three more people get out of a vehicle on Tyler Avenue and began firing in the direction of people in the area.

Weston was standing in the road way and allegedly began shooting back at Poston and the vehicle.

According to charging documents, Poston collapsed to the ground after being struck. After falling to the ground, the three other people drove off without him.

Weston then approached Poston and stood over him, while she allegedly fired another shot in the direction of Poston's arm.

She told police that she accidentally shot Poston as she stood over him.

Weston also stated she didn't steal anything from Poston while he was down, she simply removed his mask.

The murder charges were dropped against Weston after evidence indicated Poston was shot and ultimately killed by an occupant of the vehicle he arrived with.