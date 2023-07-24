Watch Now
Attempted ATM thief leaves behind stolen equipment in Carroll County

Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 24, 2023
FINKSBURG, Md. — Maryland State Police are looking for whoever tried stealing a bank ATM in Carroll County.

It happened overnight Sunday at the Truist Bank, in the Finksburg Plaza Shopping Center on Gamber Road.

Police were alerted by the bank's alarm that went off around 3:56am.

When troopers arrived they found an abandoned truck, trailer, and skid loader, all of which turned out to be stolen.

The thief had already gotten away, but without the ATM.

Police provided some pictures of the stolen property left behind at the scene.

Anyone who saw anything should call the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.

