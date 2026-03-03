Attack on Iran causes spike in gas prices

ABINGDON, Md. — A 10-cent jump per gallon to fill their tanks, and consumers foresee additional costs as gasoline prices spike.

“Groceries going up cause, you know, trucks got to get the groceries to the store, so yes, it adds up,” said Demi King as she pumped gas at the Royal Farms store in Abingdon.

“Definitely anticipate gas prices going higher and even higher than that just thinking about how long it’s going to extend,” added Charles Douglass from a nearby pump.



AAA Mid-Atlantic Manager Ragina Ali says volatility can be expected with oil supplies in Iran and other Middle East countries impacted by the war and crude oil transports shut down through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Unfortunately, with what’s going on, we really don’t know when we will see a change,” said Ali, “but certainly we do expect that gas prices will likely continue to trend higher particularly if the price of crude oil continues to rise.”



While it’s too early to predict whether it will impact the summer travel season, daily spikes can be expected in the short term.

Experts say one way to cut into the cost of gasoline is to cut down on your consumption.

Driving less is one option by carpooling, combining errands and working from home if possible.



The other involves caring for your vehicle and its operation.

“Making sure your car is in really good shape. Make sure that your tires are properly inflated. Underinflated tires actually reduce fuel economy so you want to make sure that your tires are properly inflated,” said Ali, “You want to make sure if you’re driving that you’re driving the speed limit.”



Ali says that studies show reducing your highway speed by five-to-10 miles per hour can save 14 percent of the gas you would use traveling at a higher speed.