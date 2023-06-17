Watch Now
At least 15 people injured following a massive bus crash in downtown Baltimore

Posted at 12:27 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 12:57:40-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police, MTA Police, and Baltimore City Fire are on the scene of a massive bus crash that injured up to 15 people in Central Baltimore. Two of the injuries are believed to be possibly life-threatening.

According to authorities, around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North Paca Street for a crash involving a Mass Transit bus and two civilian vehicles.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the MTA bus struck a Lexus at the intersection of North Paca Street and West Mulberry Street. That bus then struck a Nissan and finally stopped when it crashed into a building in the 500 block of West Franklin Street.

No other information is available at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

