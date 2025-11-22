AstraZeneca to Invest $2B in Maryland, expanding manufacturing and creating 2,600 jobs

AstraZeneca, a global, science-based biopharmaceutical company, will invest $2 billion in Maryland to expand manufacturing, according to Governor Wes Moore.

The investment will include development of an AstraZeneca manufacturing facility in Frederick, along with a new state-of-the-art clinical manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg.

Governor Moore said the investment will support 2,600 jobs.

"AstraZeneca's significant investment and expansion in Maryland underscores our state's global leadership in life sciences and biomanufacturing," Moore said. "This landmark investment strengthens the U.S. medicine supply chain and accelerates the development of life-saving therapies, while creating hundreds of good-paying jobs for Marylanders. We are proud to partner with AstraZeneca to grow our economy and build new pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all."

The Frederick facility will create 200 skilled jobs and 900 construction positions, with full operations targeted for 2029.

The Gaithersburg facility is also targeting 2029 operations and will bring 100 additional jobs while retaining 400 existing roles and supporting 1,000 construction-related positions.

AstraZeneca, which already employs more than 5,000 Marylanders, will invest an estimated $1.81 billion in capital expenditures for the manufacturing expansion.

Maryland will support the expansion through a 10% investment match of total project costs, anchored by a $116.5 million capital budget commitment over eight years, in partnership with local jurisdictions.

The new facilities will meet the highest environmental standards and leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics.