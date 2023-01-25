Assault suspect with stolen gun is Tasered in Anne Arundel County

HANOVER, Md. — A Bowie man with a gun stolen from North Carolina was arrested after being unsuccessfully Tasered following an assault in the Arundel Mills area.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24, when a victim told Anne Arundel County police that an acquaintance had strangled her, in the area of Dorchester Boulevard and Arundel Mills Boulevard.

When officers found the suspect - identified as Joshua Beckett, 30, of Bowie - he allegedly ran away.

He then allegedly tried to reach into his backpack, and officers deployed their Taser.

The Taser was not effective, but the suspect was ultimately taken into custody, said police.

A loaded Glock 19 that was reported stolen from North Carolina was found in the suspect's backpack, along with a small amount of drugs.

Beckett was ordered held without bond after being charged with first-degree assault, gun-related and drug-related charges, according to online records.