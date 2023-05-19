Assateague Island to raise nightly camping rates

BERLIN, Md. — If you enjoy camping, one popular Maryland site is planning to hike up their nightly rates.

Assateague Island National Seashore wants to raise the cost of regular campsites in the Oceanside and Bayside campgrounds by $10 per night, from $30 to $40.

Under the proposal group camp sites would go up $30 a night from $50 to $80, while horse camp sites would jump by $50 nightly from $30 to $80.

Changes would only apply to front country camping fees, as backcountry rates are expected to remain the same.

The main reason behind the idea is the cost gap between other campgrounds in the local area.

“Required Comparability Reviews and anticipated campground improvements indicate the need for an increase,” said Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne. “It’s important to note that 80% of the fees collected come back to the park to fund projects such as the recent improvements to the nature trails, the Old Ferry Landing bulkhead, and the Assateague Island Visitor Center boardwalk and overlook.”

New increased rates could go into effect as early as October. Public comment will be accepted until June 17.

Below is a table comparing current and new prices.