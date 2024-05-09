Ascension, one of the largest healthcare systems, is under a cyberattack

BALTIMORE — Ascension, one of the largest private healthcare systems in the U.S., is experiencing a cyberattack.

“At this time, we continue to investigate the situation," says Justin Blome, the director of marketing at Ascension Saint Agnes. "We responded immediately, initiated our investigation, and activated our remediation efforts.”

He goes on to say that "clinical operations have been interrupted" and the staff at Saint Agnes is fully prepared for these types of scenarios.

Ascension has tapped the shoulder of Mandiant, a cybersecurity firm, to help them play defense and fix the issue. Both companies are working together to ensure that no vital patient information has been compromised. Ascension says it will contact any person who may have been affected by the cyberattack.

To prevent any collateral damage, the healthcare company has told all its major partners to temporarily disconnect from the Ascension system until the attack is over.